 
Geo News

Prince Andrew appears unfazed as he breaks cover amid controversial new claims

Prince Andrew was spotted leaving Royal Lodge as new book makes bombshell claims

By
F. Quraishi
|

August 11, 2025

Prince Andrew seems unbothered in new appearance amid new book
Prince Andrew seems unbothered in new appearance amid new book

Prince Andrew appeared unbothered as he broke cover after new book made shocking claims about him and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke of York resurfaced after days out of sight after new biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks exposed his secrets.

Royal historian Andrew Lownie made bombshell allegations about his book, including claims of infidelity, controversial friendships, and secret financial dealings.

After remaining at Royal Lodge amid the storm, Andrew was spotted on Sunday driving to Windsor Castle, prompting analysis from body language expert Judi James.

"It's less about what has changed in Andrew's body language here and more about what's missing,” James told The Mirror.

The expert continued, “Caught in this one moment he appears to have lost the rounded-eyed, haunted expression.

“His frown has melted slightly and there are no obvious signs of muscle tension in his facial expression.”

She went on to add, “The royal known for looks of haughty arrogance appears less immersed in signals of status and entitlement and perhaps more reflective here."

"His mouth is closed but his lips aren't clamped, and his shoulders look relatively relaxed. One pic like this might not capture his current mood in its entirety but it might hint at a more philosophical and less defiant approach now."

Hollywood star blames Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Montecito mayhem
Hollywood star blames Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Montecito mayhem
Prince Harry issued dire warning after major decision: 'unwise moves'
Prince Harry issued dire warning after major decision: 'unwise moves'
Prince Andrew faces life of obscurity as he deals with renewed scrutiny
Prince Andrew faces life of obscurity as he deals with renewed scrutiny
Expert talks Sarah Ferguson's love story with ‘saviour-cum-meal-ticket' Prince Andrew
Expert talks Sarah Ferguson's love story with ‘saviour-cum-meal-ticket' Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle finally decides to make peace with Kate Middleton? video
Meghan Markle finally decides to make peace with Kate Middleton?
Sarah Ferguson's exuberant spending on Queen Elizabeth's dime comes to light
Sarah Ferguson's exuberant spending on Queen Elizabeth's dime comes to light
King Charles holds 'power' in high-stakes mission to heal rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles holds 'power' in high-stakes mission to heal rift with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle receives support from Khloe Kardashian
Meghan Markle receives support from Khloe Kardashian