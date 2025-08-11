Prince Andrew appears unfazed as he breaks cover amid controversial new claims

Prince Andrew seems unbothered in new appearance amid new book

Prince Andrew appeared unbothered as he broke cover after new book made shocking claims about him and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke of York resurfaced after days out of sight after new biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks exposed his secrets.

Royal historian Andrew Lownie made bombshell allegations about his book, including claims of infidelity, controversial friendships, and secret financial dealings.

After remaining at Royal Lodge amid the storm, Andrew was spotted on Sunday driving to Windsor Castle, prompting analysis from body language expert Judi James.

"It's less about what has changed in Andrew's body language here and more about what's missing,” James told The Mirror.

The expert continued, “Caught in this one moment he appears to have lost the rounded-eyed, haunted expression.

“His frown has melted slightly and there are no obvious signs of muscle tension in his facial expression.”

She went on to add, “The royal known for looks of haughty arrogance appears less immersed in signals of status and entitlement and perhaps more reflective here."

"His mouth is closed but his lips aren't clamped, and his shoulders look relatively relaxed. One pic like this might not capture his current mood in its entirety but it might hint at a more philosophical and less defiant approach now."