Sarah Ferguson's exuberant spending on Queen Elizabeth's dime comes to light

Sararh Ferguson’s spending habits against the royal coffers comes to light

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew has been exposed for her careless spending on the Royal Family’s dime.

The entire expose came in Andrew Lownie’s book titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Per the finding and a report by Judith Woods for the Telegraph, “Her spending continued unabated, according to Lownie. At one point, her retinue reportedly included a cook, driver, maid, butler, dresser, nanny, three secretaries, a personal assistant, a lady-in-waiting, two gardeners, a flower arranger, and a dog walker.”

“The press coined the soubriquet Her Royal Excess as she took five holidays in seven months and threw endless parties. Returning from New York after promoting her Budgie children’s books, the Duchess had to pay thousands to bring back 51 extra pieces of baggage containing newly bought clothes and gifts.

Even attempts to reign it in were met with anger, as biography writer Mr Lownie explained, “She would throw an absolute screaming fit if staff even tried to show her a letter from the bank. She just doesn’t want to know.”

Her habits also stretched to food and consumption of that nature. According to the Telegraph writer, “She insisted on a groaning table of food, laid out like a medieval banquet, be prepared for herself and her daughters every night – and the leftovers thrown away in a display of theatrical wastefulness.”