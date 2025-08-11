Meghan Markle finally decides to make peace with Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be making efforts to make peace not only with King Charles but also Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the Firm.

This has been claimed by royal expert Russell Myers while discussing the calls for King Charles to put the throne first and reject Harry and Meghan.

The expert tells Sky News host Caroline Di Russo “Harry and Meghan, I think have been making a concerted effort to try and take the sting out of the relationship.

“Not only with the King but the rest of the Royal Family.”

The fresh claims came amid reports Prince William has "made it known he intends to strip Harry and Meghan of their [His/Her Royal Highness] titles" when he's king.

However, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has publicly supported William, but privately, said the source, "she's torn."

The Radar Online reported Kate Middleton believes the monarchy would benefit “if William and Harry ended their rift”

Moreover, it would also "be better for Charles' legacy and for the children," the insider said and added Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis "barely know their cousins [Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie]"