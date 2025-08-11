 
Geo News

Prince Andrew takes major decision out of fear amid rising pressure

Prince Andrew has been urged to provide testimony under oath about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 11, 2025

Prince Andrew forced to take huge decision amid growing pressure

Prince Andrew has reportedly taken a huge decision out of fear as pressure builds for him to speak about a past scandal.

According to new reports, the “disgraced” Duke of York has been urged to speak under oath regarding his ties to convicted paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, Andrew has decided to never visit the United States again despite not sitting foot in the country for more than ten years.

He is said to be deeply worried about what might happen if he returns to the states, per report by The Mirror.

Senior sources have shared that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father is “too terrified” to even think about taking a trip to the US.

Recent calls from U.S. lawmakers, victims, and legal experts have renewed demands for Andrew to give sworn testimony, especially after Donald Trump backed away from releasing key Epstein files.

Royal author Andrew Lownie’s new explosive book Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York has also renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s past antics.

The book alleges that late Queen Elizabeth knew of Andrew’s actions and how he abused his power position.

“If Prince Andrew sets foot on US soil again, he will be met with an avalanche of political, legal and media scrutiny,” a source told the publication.

“He knows it and so does Buckingham Palace. The safest option for him is to stay put in Britain and hope the storm dies down. But it won’t.”

Expert talks Sarah Ferguson's love story with ‘saviour-cum-meal-ticket' Prince Andrew
Expert talks Sarah Ferguson's love story with ‘saviour-cum-meal-ticket' Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle finally decides to make peace with Kate Middleton? video
Meghan Markle finally decides to make peace with Kate Middleton?
Sarah Ferguson's exuberant spending on Queen Elizabeth's dime comes to light
Sarah Ferguson's exuberant spending on Queen Elizabeth's dime comes to light
King Charles holds 'power' in high-stakes mission to heal rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles holds 'power' in high-stakes mission to heal rift with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle receives support from Khloe Kardashian
Meghan Markle receives support from Khloe Kardashian
Why Meghan Markle did not think her marital home was 'a big deal'
Why Meghan Markle did not think her marital home was 'a big deal'
Prince Harry unaware 'what is he going to do' if Royals don't take him back
Prince Harry unaware 'what is he going to do' if Royals don't take him back
Prince Harry was forbidden from major step on all-boys trip to Vegas
Prince Harry was forbidden from major step on all-boys trip to Vegas