Prince Andrew takes major decision out of fear amid rising pressure

Prince Andrew forced to take huge decision amid growing pressure

Prince Andrew has reportedly taken a huge decision out of fear as pressure builds for him to speak about a past scandal.

According to new reports, the “disgraced” Duke of York has been urged to speak under oath regarding his ties to convicted paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, Andrew has decided to never visit the United States again despite not sitting foot in the country for more than ten years.

He is said to be deeply worried about what might happen if he returns to the states, per report by The Mirror.

Senior sources have shared that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father is “too terrified” to even think about taking a trip to the US.

Recent calls from U.S. lawmakers, victims, and legal experts have renewed demands for Andrew to give sworn testimony, especially after Donald Trump backed away from releasing key Epstein files.

Royal author Andrew Lownie’s new explosive book Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York has also renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s past antics.

The book alleges that late Queen Elizabeth knew of Andrew’s actions and how he abused his power position.

“If Prince Andrew sets foot on US soil again, he will be met with an avalanche of political, legal and media scrutiny,” a source told the publication.

“He knows it and so does Buckingham Palace. The safest option for him is to stay put in Britain and hope the storm dies down. But it won’t.”