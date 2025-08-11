Expert talks Sarah Ferguson's love story with ‘saviour-cum-meal-ticket' Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s love story with Sarah Ferguson leads many to question

An expert has just started to question the reason many feel shocked about the love story between Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

The whole thing has been discussed in a piece by writer Judith Woods for the Telegraph.

It references the newly released biography by Mr Andrew Lownie, titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

It contains a number of shocking bombshells, not only about the Duke but also about his ex-wife. From his habits, to his personality behind closed doors.

Hence, the writer began by saying, “In truth, eyebrows were raised when Andrew and Sarah married in 1986.” Because “on his triumphant return from war, Andrew had become one of the most eligible bachelors in the world, able to indulge his appetite for beautiful women.”

In the end he married “jolly, galumphing” Sarah Ferguson, whom he knew since childhood.

For those unversed, she is the daughter of royal polo manager Major Ronald Ferguson and aristocrat Susan, who remarried when she was only 12 years old.

And in the eyes of Ms Woods, “What little girl wouldn’t feel lost after that? Small wonder she sensed a saviour-cum-meal-ticket in Andrew.”

But on the flip side, the writer didn’t shy away from highlighting her shortcomings when it came to regard for the royal coffers. According to the piece, “her sense of worth was predicated on conspicuous consumption without heed of the consequences.”

Before signing off Ms Woods also said, “Is anyone really shocked that Andrew is, according to the book, prone to potty-mouthed scolding of staff or that Sarah imperiously insisted her butler clock on at 4.30am to ice the watercress? We already guessed they were quite hard work.”