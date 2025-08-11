Hollywood star blames Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Montecito mayhem

Hollywood A-lister Rob Lowe on life after Harry, Meghan moved in

Hollywood star Rob Lowe shared a candid view on the impact of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving to Montecito.

The actor shared that since the Royals have moved into town, their arrival has turned the quiet town into a hotspot.

The Floor star noted that while property values have surged, the area has also seen a rise in tourists, heavier traffic, and longer waits at local businesses.

“They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town,” he told E! News.

“Let me tell you something: once the royals move into your neighbourhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same,” Lowe continued.

“The good news is property values go up, the bad news is the lines are longer at Starbucks.”

The star's comments come as Prince Harry tries to rebuild ties with King Charles and the rest of the Royal family.

The Duke of Sussex not only initiated peace talks with the monarch but also offered to share his diaries with the Buckingham and Kensington Palace to avoid any clashes.