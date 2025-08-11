 
Extent of Beatrice, Eugenie's horror over their dad Prince Andrew explained

Prince Andrew's daughter's reaction to his shocking allegations come to light

August 11, 2025

Prince Andrew’s daughters are seemingly reeling on their own end after Andrew Lownie’s book made headlines

Insider exposes the real fear and feelings flowing through the minds of Prince Andrews’ daughters as wave after wave of allegation hits them in historian Andrew Lownie’s new book.

The biography in question is called Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, and dropped just last week.

Its revealed shocking bits of information about not only Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father but also about their mother Sarah Ferguson.

According to the report, the source admitted the two are “utterly mortified” right now.

Some of the accusations revealed to date include their mother’s ‘hedonistic’ behavior towards personal spending on the royal coffer’s dime, as well as her spiraling debts, and also her pursuit of high-profile men.

And in light of all this the girls are “keeping a distance from [their] dad.”

According to the Daily Mail, “the extent to how much the relationship can recover will depend on what further revelations, if any, emerge.”

What is pertinent to mention is that the book is not yet out in full, it will be available as of next week.

