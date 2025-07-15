Demi Moore shares sweet moments as a grandmother to Louetta

Demi Moore shares sweet moments with granddaughter Louetta

Demi Moore is spending some quality time with her granddaughter, Louetta.

The 62-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Monday, July 14, to share some sweet snaps with her daughter Rumer Willis's toddler.

In the candid post, the cute duo of grandmother and granddaughter can be seen enjoying some time gardening.

It is pertinent to mention that Rummer shares her two-year-old daughter with ex Derek Richard Thomas.

"Never a dull day in the garde," Moore wrote in the caption.

In the first snap in her carousel, Moore and Louetta bent down while planting a pink colored flower under a tree. Her two dogs were also giving company to the pair.

Another snap in the series of photos, Moore posed with the little one while she was sat down and curled her arms around Louetta from behind.

In a previous chat with People, Rummer shared some insight into Moore's relationship with her toddler.

"My mom, she's Yaya to Lou. She's the one who brought in the contraband of Moana and Disney because I was like, 'We don't watch TV in this house. We don't ever. Not until she's 5.' And then I went over, and Moana was on. I was like, 'Come on!' But they love each other. I mean, you should see her face light up when they're on FaceTime when we're away.", she revealed.