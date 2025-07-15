Prince Harry worries resources will ‘run dry' without King

Prince Harry has bigger motivations as he steps forward to make amends with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex has seemingly realised his future is bleak if he stays estranged from the Royal Family and wants to save his Royal status and titles, it is revealed.

"Truth is, if you strip away his royal status there’s not an awful lot left to work with,” said MailOnline columnist Sarah Vine.

"Harry hasn't exactly distinguished himself as a 'civilian'. Every single project he's undertaken has been predicated on his titles... It's a rich resource he has ruthlessly mined, but without contact with the source, the well is beginning to run dry.

"Prince Harry needs to replenish his royalness - and making nice with Pater is the quickest and easiest way of reminding the world of that profitable connection.

Speaking of the King however, Vine added: “The King can’t just allow Harry to waltz back into the fold without acknowledging how destructive and hurtful his behaviour has been towards his brother and his brother’s wife.”