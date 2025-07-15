King Charles wants 'ground rules' before speaking to Harry

Prince Harry told he must earn back King Charles’ trust before reunion

Prince Harry has been told that his path to reconciling with cancer-stricken father King Charles remains blocked by a lack of trust.

A royal expert has revealed that the monarch is willing to speak with his son but only if Harry, the Duke of Sussex, agrees to keep their conversations private and not leak them to the media.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths noted that Harry cannot contact Charles directly and must go through aides.

This comes as Harry and Charles’ representatives met in London for peace summit after their years-long feud.

"I think he would be willing to meet his demands and it is a pretty simple demand, it is 'if I talk to you, can it not leak out on Oprah Winfrey or any other programme?'" Griffiths said.

She went on to say that the Duke of Sussex “really wants reconciliation and to be able to freely speak to his father, at the moment he cannot get through to his father, he has to go through his aides.

"What will definitely happen is some ground rules for communications. What Harry cannot do is repeat what goes on in private conversations," she shared.

Griffiths continued, "Harry said 'we don't know how much time my father has left' and that went down extremely badly, that's why this story is so surprising.

"He broke the cardinal rule which was speculating on the King's health," she said, referring to Harry’s recent BBC interview.

"I don't think someone said, 'this is how long Charles has left, now place organise this meeting', I don't think it's at that stage," she said.