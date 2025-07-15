Prince Harry vs Buckingham Palace: Identity of leaker sparks questions

Identify of Prince Harry peace talks leaker: Expert weighs in

The name of the party in involved in the peace talk leak has sparked a lot of conversation for Prince Harry.

The expert in question is royal biographer Hugo Vickers, and he spoke to The Sun about all this.

The conversation started with him offering his take on the actually possibility of this meeting baring fruit and led him to say, “if both sides are prepared to talk. I don't think it's all gone too far.”

However he did note that “we don't know what they talked about or what their plans were. But that's a good sign.”

But the biggest question mark relates to the identity of the person that leaked the news.

“We have to ask ourselves, did some random figure pass by and say, 'oh, hello There's Tobyn Andreae talking to the Sussex team - take a photograph and sell it to the newspapers',” Mr Vickers said.

But “that seems to me to be a bit far-fetched. I think it's first of all very odd to have a meeting on a balcony if it's meant to be private. And so, secondly, it looks to me as though somebody leaked it, and the obvious people to do that would be the Sussex team. Having done that, of course it's also absolutely in keeping that they would then deny having done so.”

In Mr Vickers’ eyes, “I don't think it would be Buckingham Palace.”

He even defended this statement later on into the conversation when he admitte,d “I don't see what possible gain they would have out of leaking it. I don't think that they are particularly leakers where I'm afraid I think the Sussex team are.”

A big reason for this is because “they always want to stay in the news, because they are celebrities now. They have to come up with a good news story and let's face it, If there's a thought of reconciliation, then this is a good story, because the relations between Prince Harry and his father and his brother particularly, have been very bad, which is sad.”