Prince Andrew receives embarrassing update in latest blow

Prince Andrew was asked to stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

July 15, 2025

Prince Andrew told his forced departure from charities proved beneficial
Prince Andrew has received a humiliating update following the latest development in Jeffrey Epstein case.

As per new report by GB News, new findings have revealed that the 64 charity patronages that Andrew left following his controversial Newsnight interview proved beneficial for them.

The study has revealed that the charities experienced no negative impact on their revenues, adding that “approximately half of the organisations actually experiencing increased profits following his exit.”

Andrew, the Duke of York, stepped down as senior working royal in 2019 after his controversial interview.

The research conducted by Caroline Fiennes, founder of Giving Evidence, and Dr Clemens Jarnach, has found out that Andrew played no significant role in generation of revenue for the charities.

The report titled Prince Andrew's Charity Patronages: Analysis of the Effects on the Charities read, "We find no evidence that Prince Andrew's patronage of charities helped the charities in terms of revenue: there was no discernible decline in their revenue when his patronage ended."

It also noted that "charities which want revenue may be wasting their time in seeking, securing and/or servicing a royal patron.”

Speaking with The Time, Fiennes said, "We investigated whether anything happened to the revenue of his patronee charities before and after the patronage ended, which did not also happen to all other charities ... It didn't."

