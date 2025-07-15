King Charles receives brutal warning regarding Prince Harry's intentions

King Charles urged to be careful as he reconnects with Prince Harry

King Charles has received a brutal warning over true intentions of his son Prince Harry following their peace talks.

As per latest reports, the Duke of Sussex’s top aides met with Charles’ press secretary in London to talk about a possible reunion.

Sharing her two cents on the matter, journalist Sarah Vine advised the monarch to be careful of his son’s intentions, noting how Harry has nothing but his royal connections to rely upon.

She dubbed Harry "volatile" and "untrustworthy," claiming that the Duke is not coming from a "position of strength."

"Every single project he’s undertaken has been predicated on his titles, and that’s because the only real currency he has is as a member of the British Royal Family," Vine penned, per Radar Online.

She went on to bash the Duke, called him "spoiled brat" with a "selfish wife," while urging the royal family to not trust him, saying Harry "can't be trusted." H

"It’s a rich resource which he has ruthlessly mined, but without contact with the source, the well is beginning to run dry,” she added.

“Prince Harry needs to replenish his royalness," she claimed, adding that making amends with Charles is "the quickest and easiest way of reminding the world of that profitable connection.”

“The King needs to be aware of this. At the end of the day, Prince Harry has more to gain than his father does from a rapprochement.”