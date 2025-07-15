 
Geo News

King Charles receives brutal warning regarding Prince Harry's intentions

King Charles sent his aides for peace summit with Prince Harry’s representatives in UK

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 15, 2025

King Charles urged to be careful as he reconnects with Prince Harry

King Charles has received a brutal warning over true intentions of his son Prince Harry following their peace talks.

As per latest reports, the Duke of Sussex’s top aides met with Charles’ press secretary in London to talk about a possible reunion.

Sharing her two cents on the matter, journalist Sarah Vine advised the monarch to be careful of his son’s intentions, noting how Harry has nothing but his royal connections to rely upon.

She dubbed Harry "volatile" and "untrustworthy," claiming that the Duke is not coming from a "position of strength."

"Every single project he’s undertaken has been predicated on his titles, and that’s because the only real currency he has is as a member of the British Royal Family," Vine penned, per Radar Online.

She went on to bash the Duke, called him "spoiled brat" with a "selfish wife," while urging the royal family to not trust him, saying Harry "can't be trusted." H

"It’s a rich resource which he has ruthlessly mined, but without contact with the source, the well is beginning to run dry,” she added.

“Prince Harry needs to replenish his royalness," she claimed, adding that making amends with Charles is "the quickest and easiest way of reminding the world of that profitable connection.”

“The King needs to be aware of this. At the end of the day, Prince Harry has more to gain than his father does from a rapprochement.”

King Charles not drawing ‘battle lines' with Prince Harry
King Charles not drawing ‘battle lines' with Prince Harry
Prince William pays attention as Harry ‘love bombs' King
Prince William pays attention as Harry ‘love bombs' King
Prince Harry, King Charles peace talks a ‘hoax?' Expert reveals
Prince Harry, King Charles peace talks a ‘hoax?' Expert reveals
Queen Camilla addresses visit to rescue shelter without new puppy
Queen Camilla addresses visit to rescue shelter without new puppy
King Charles, Prince Harry take 'first good step' for greater future
King Charles, Prince Harry take 'first good step' for greater future
‘Wounded animal' Prince Harry lashes out at loved ones
‘Wounded animal' Prince Harry lashes out at loved ones
Prince Harry finally lands a royal win after ‘sorely testing' his family
Prince Harry finally lands a royal win after ‘sorely testing' his family
Prince William being forced into a decision that risks changing Prince George's life
Prince William being forced into a decision that risks changing Prince George's life