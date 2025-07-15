Prince William pays attention as Harry ‘love bombs' King

King Charles and Prince Harry’s reconciliation talks could mean alienation for Prince William, says an expert.

His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex, who are onto extending an olive branch, could create troubles for William’s image.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson tells The Sun: “If they can get the King onside then they can isolate William.”

He said: “Divide and rule.”

“William is right to stick to his guns as he is in a better head space now, is no longer seething and has moved on - but is still waiting for Harry to apologise.

“While Harry 'love-bombs' his father - who has not locked the door or thrown away the key to reconciliation - let's not forget it has been his older brother who has consistently made big gestures,” notes the expert.