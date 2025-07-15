Prince William's secretly helped in Harry, King Charles' peace summit?

Prince William played huge role in Harry, King Charles’ peace summit: Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly had a “secret” role to play in Prince Harry and King Charles’ peace summit.

As per reports, the representatives for the Duke of Sussex and the monarch’s aides met in London to talk of a possible reunion between the father-son duo.

"There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in year,” an insider said of the peace talks.

“There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."

After this news broke, it was being claimed that the aides for Prince William and Kate Middleton were not invited to be a part of the discussion.

However, a royal expert has claimed that the peace summit would have never happened without William’s “support and understanding” even though he is not ready to forgive the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking with Mail Online, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said, "The King would never have made these moves without William's support and understanding.”

“William and Catherine are the future of the monarchy,” he added. "He has undoubtedly been furious at the way the Sussexes have behaved and undoubtedly regards Harry's behaviour as treason of a sort.”

“They reportedly have not spoken in over two years.'