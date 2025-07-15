King Charles not drawing ‘battle lines' with Prince Harry

King Charles and Prince Harry are onto a brighter future for both parties as they sit for reconciliation talks.

The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty are focusing on ending their five year long dues ever since Harry left the UK in 2020.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson writes for Express: “Father and son have had a fraught relationship since Harry and Meghan decided to quit as senior royals in favour of a new life in America. In the five years since Megxit, the couple have levelled numerous public attacks at the Firm, souring relations with not just the King, but the wider Royal Family.”

She adds: “No battle lines were drawn, simply an informal conversation between two sides who clearly want the same thing: a way forward and an end to the bitter feud that has engulfed the House of Windsor.”

The expert note: “He’s no longer angry at his brother’s unflattering portrayal of him and his wife in his memoir; he simply has more important things to focus his time on: his work and his family”

Speaking of Prince Harry’s elder brother, Prince William, Ferguson added: “They said that if William were to receive an apology, the situation may improve, but even then, so much has been said that it’s impossible for their relationship to return to how it was.”

“The heart of the issue is trust, so Harry needs to prove that he will stop publicly attacking the Royal Family once and for all,” she concluded: