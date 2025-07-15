Prince William won't let King Charles reconcile with Prince Harry?

Prince William still not over his feud with Prince Harry amid peace talks

Prince William has still not forgiven his brother Prince Harry despite King Charles holding peace talks with the Duke of Sussex.

According to latest reports, the Prince of Wales was “unaware” of the London peace talks between the representatives of the Duke and the monarch.

However, the report revealed that William found out about the meeting after the photographs of the senior aides to Charles and Harry were published.

"William reading about the meeting in Sunday's papers will not go down well," an insider said of his possible reaction to Daily Beast.

The insider hinted that the Prince of Wales’ team was not asked to join the peace summit, which means he is still not over his feud with Harry.

Speaking of chances of reunion between William and Harry, a friend of the Prince said, "William will never, ever forgive Harry for what he has done.”

"Charles is the King; he can do what he likes,” they added. "But make no mistake: William believes with every fibre of his being that giving Harry and Meghan back any royal imprimatur is a huge mistake."

The meeting, held on a club terrace, was meant to be secret and an informal step towards mending bond between Harry and Charles.

At the peace summit, Harry is said to be represented by his chief communications officer and head of his household in Montecito, California, Meredith Maines, as well as Liam Maguire, head of the Sussexes' PR team in the UK.

On the other hand, King Charles sent his communications secretary Tobyn Andreae to speak on his behalf.