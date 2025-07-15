 
Kate Middleton makes huge promise to Charles without William's approval

Kate Middleton has reportedly made a huge decision without Prince William’s blessings

July 15, 2025

Kate Middleton has taken a huge decision after making a vow to bring Prince Harry back in the family fold without Prince William’s blessings, claimed an insider.

According to a new report, the Princess of Wales has promised King Charles that she will bring his family together.

While Kate plays the role of a good daughter-in-law, a report by Radar Online claimed that the Prince of Wales may not forgive her over this.

A royal source told the publication, "Kate has promised Charles she’ll do everything she can to bring everyone together.”

"She believes time is running out, and she’s not going to stand by and let this family fall apart,” they added.

This comes amid reports that representatives to the Duke of Sussex and the monarch held a meeting in London to initiate peace talks between the father-son duo.

"Charles has had enough of the fighting," a source said of the peace summit.

He wants Harry back in the fold before it’s too late, and he sees Kate as the key to making that happen,” they added.

While “William isn’t on board,” the source said the King is relying on Kate as he believes she “can change his mind."

