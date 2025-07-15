Gwen Stefani in 'stress' due to husband Blake Shelton?

Gwen Stefani gets honest about Blake Shelton's love for food

Blake Shelton is once again making headlines for his weight and Gwen Stefani has reportedly stopped trying to change him.

According to Radar Online, Shelton’s stomach is now bigger than ever and his wife Stefani, who stays fit, has stopped trying to help him eat better.

Sources close to the couple told the outlet that the 55-year-old American singer-songwriter and fashion designer tried for years to help him with his junk food addiction.

“She does love him, and she does love his watch but she feels like there’s nothing she can do – and she’s sick of nagging.”

Insiders claimed that Stefani has tried everything to help her husband achieve better health; she even put him on diets.

Now, based on current data, Dr. Stuart Fischer, the erstwhile admiral of the United States’ Navy, guessed that the 6-foot-5 star singer now weighs almost 300 pounds.

“Being overweight raises the risk of serious health problems like heart disease, blood clots and diabetes,” Fischer said with caution.

“This has been an ongoing source of stress for her. She’s lost weight and then gained it right back each time. It worries Gwen to no end,” insiders concluded.