Rita Ora reveals unique role she plays for stepdaughters

Rita Ora's husband Taika Waititi shares two daughters with Chelsea Winstanley

July 15, 2025

Photo: Rita Ora gushed over Taika Waititi stepdaughters
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are reportedly better together.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the songbird reflected on her 3-year-old strong marriage with the comedian.

She said that becoming friends with her life partner served a pivotal role in strengthening their bond.

Rita went on to weigh in on her bond with Taika’s daughters from his previous marriage, saying she loved spending time with them and felt like a fairy godmother in their lives.

Rita began, "I'm like the fairy godmother [who] gives them all the sugar and all the ice cream, and then sends them back.”

For those unversed, Taika shares two beautiful daughters together, Te Hinekāhu and Matewa Kiritapu, with former wife Chelsea Winstanley.

“And their mother, who I love dearly, is like, 'They're bouncing off the walls,'" she continued before moving to a new topic.

During the same chat, she discussed her latest single Heat and her upcoming music

Sharing that the single embodied the energy of her upcoming fourth studio album, Rita told the outlet, "The whole theme of this record is really about being instant [and] really direct with my messaging and stripping everything back behind me, production wise."

