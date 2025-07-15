Lewis Capaldi opens up about his mental health and musical comeback

Lewis Capaldi shares his powerful return to music after onstage breakdown

Lewis Capaldi, the Scottish singer-songwriter, recently appeared on The Tonight Show, where he performed his new single Survive , which he debuted at Glastonbury in June and opened up about his return to music.

In a candid conversation with host Jimmy Fallon, Capaldi shared his emotional experience of returning to Glastonbury, a festival where his 2023 set ended with a visible onstage struggle.

Shortly after that performance, he called off all future tour dates to focus on his health.

Recalling his 2024 return to Glastonbury, Capaldi confessed, “In the lead-up to it I was like, ‘This is horrific. I made a terrible decision.’ And then I went out and then we did it and it was really beautiful and lovely, and it went exactly as how I hoped. And it was probably the best day of my life.”

He added with a smile, “Until, I assume, when I have a child. I’ll be like, ‘Well, maybe Glastonbury was still better.’”

Capaldi also spoke about his partnership with a online therapy service named and how seeking help played a huge part in his mental health journey.

“I had a mental breakdown on stage in 2023,” he admitted. “It took a lot to come back from that, but therapy has really helped.”

Now, he’s eager to return to live performance, revealing, “We’ve just announced a U.K. arena tour and an Australia arena tour. You can try and get tickets, but they’re sold out baby!”

Looking ahead, Capaldi shared his plans for new music. While he’s not yet committed to a full album, he confirmed that a new EP is in the works, saying in a recent Good Morning America interview, “I don’t know about an album, but I’m doing an EP at some point this year, and then an album maybe will follow next year.”