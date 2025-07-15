Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury struggle over 'different parenting styles'

Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's 'different parenting styles' cause tensions

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are reportedly facing tensions due to their different parenting styles when it comes to their daughter.

The couple, who announced their split in February 2024 but then reconciled later, share a daughter named, Bambi.

Insiders recently told Closer Magazine that the couple’s clashes lead to “heated rows” due to their different parenting styles.

They stated, “It’s a bit complicated at home for Molly and Tommy, and it comes down to the difference in their parenting styles. It’s something that does cause tension and kick things off – they clash, which sometimes can lead to heated rows.”

“Molly will often accuse Tommy of not doing enough when it comes to Bambi, and that she’s the one doing it all,” the source stated.

Adding, “Molly can get overwhelmed easily with Bambi – she’s a typical toddler and going through a lot of different phases. Fundamentally, Molly is a bit of a perfectionist and has a set way she wants to raise her girl.”

However, Tommy Fury is said to have the “opposite” approach.

“When Bambi throws a tantrum, he’s more amused and never loses his chill, compared to Molly, who gets flustered. He does tell her not to take it all too seriously,” the source stated.

It is worth mentioning that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s parenting differences are said to be due to their own different type of upbringing.

The tipster revealed that Tommy “comes from a big and loud family which isn’t big on discipline and terms like ‘setting boundaries’.” Meanwhile, Molly-Mae has been “taught to be a ‘well-behaved good girl’” therefore she is “now trying to mould Bambi into” that girl.