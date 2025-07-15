Kim Kardashian moving towards a career change: Report

Kim Kardashian, an American media personality, and businesswoman, is reportedly showing interest in politics.

Recently a sources claim that Kris Jenner is encouraging her daughter Kim Kardashian to trade red carpets for the campaign trail, with the White House as a potential destination.

According to RadarOnline.com, the famous momager sees political potential in the 44-year-old reality star turned legal advocate, and she's encouraging Kim to start working for a long-term career in politics.

“Kim is very intrigued by politics,” a source told the outlet. “She’s much more aware than people give her credit for, and now that she has a law degree, she's feeling very inspired to put it to use.”

Kardashian has used massive platforms several time to address key social issues, including 366 million Instagram.

Moreover, in one recent post, she voiced concerns over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, writing, “When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals - great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right.”

She also played a key role in several high-profile campaigns and recently completed a legal rights program, a step toward becoming a fully qualified lawyer.

“She’s mixing in all these high-level circles and engaging with people who are doing really big things, and she’s starting to consider what she wants her legacy to be,” the insider continued.

Though no official plans have been announced, Kardashian is said to be exploring roles in public office. The source revealed, “She’s intrigued by the idea of running for some sort of office."