 
Geo News

Rihanna reflects on favourite part of her childhood

Rihanna recounted her sweet childhood memories as she discussed getting inspired by late father for parenting

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 15, 2025

Photo: Rihanna takes a trip down memory lane to recall favourite childhood memories
Photo: Rihanna takes a trip down memory lane to recall favourite childhood memories

Rihanna recently recalled the most vivid and fun memory of her childhood.

The mother of two, who has her third baby underway, spoke to Entertainment Weekly at The Smurfs premier in Los Angeles. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced their third pregnancy at the Met Gala 2025 in May, the same around which her father died of cancer and other serious illnesses.

As fans will be aware, Rihanna voices Smurfette in the highly anticipated flick. The musical-comedy movie is slated to be released in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

At the event, she talked how her late father, Ronald Fenty, has inspired her to raise her kids bold and strong adding that she does not want any “tablet” babies.

Rihanna also took a trip down the memory lane and remarked that the best part of her childhood was exploring outdoors "barefoot and free".

"That was the funnest part of my life and my childhood, running around outside barefoot and free,” she recalled and concluded by saying, "You don't get to do that anymore."

Kim Kardashian moving towards a career change: Report
Kim Kardashian moving towards a career change: Report
Gwen Stefani in 'stress' due to husband Blake Shelton? video
Gwen Stefani in 'stress' due to husband Blake Shelton?
'Modern Family' star addresses Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding invite video
'Modern Family' star addresses Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding invite
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury planning second child together? video
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury planning second child together?
Rihanna makes sweet admission about late father amid A$AP Rocky pregnancy video
Rihanna makes sweet admission about late father amid A$AP Rocky pregnancy
'Spice Girls' alum Geri Halliwell's perfect life shattered after Christian Horner's sacking video
'Spice Girls' alum Geri Halliwell's perfect life shattered after Christian Horner's sacking
Christian Bale steps out in spotlight with family
Christian Bale steps out in spotlight with family
Deborra-Lee Furness 'ready to date again' after Hugh Jackman split video
Deborra-Lee Furness 'ready to date again' after Hugh Jackman split