Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury planning second child together?

Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury plan 'baby number two'

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are reportedly struggling with their different parenting styles, but it has brought them closer than before.

The sources recently revealed that “It’s a bit complicated at home for Molly and Tommy, and it comes down to the difference in their parenting styles," as reported by Closer Magazine.

Their different approaches towards parenting have reportedly caused tensions and heated rows between the couple, who welcomed their first child Bambi in January 2023.

The insiders claim that their different parenting styles are reportedly the impact of their different upbringings.

The source explained, “Tommy does tell Molly that you can’t always easily deal with toddlers – he comes from a family where the kids run riot and are pretty feral, and to him that’s just kids.”

“He comes from a big and loud family which isn’t big on discipline and terms like ‘setting boundaries’,” they added.

But, Molly-Mae comes from a background “where she’s been taught to be a ‘well-behaved good girl’, which is what she is now trying to mould Bambi into.”

“She does see how natural Tommy is, and when Bambi is kicking off, often it’s him who swoops in and gets her laughing and gets the fun back.”

However, the insider revealed that “These parenting battles are actually bringing them closer as a couple at the moment, because it's about having to get real with what it means to be together, raise kids together.”

“They understand the importance of recognising what the other person needs and is going through, and how to communicate. This time, they are talking and trying to become a good team that deals with it all together,” they added.

As per the source the couple are now talking about baby number two.

The source stated, “Molly and Tommy are talking about baby number two, but there’s a lot of push and pull happening.”

It is worth mentioning that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced their split in February 2023, but they reconciled later to give their relationship another chance.