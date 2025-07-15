Prince William blames Meghan Markle for feud with Harry amid peace talks

Prince William won’t let Harry, Meghan come back to Royal family fold

Prince William poses to be a threat in Prince Harry’s hope to reconnect with King Charles as he still has not forgive the Duke of Sussex over his public attacks against the royal family.

According to a royal expert, the Prince of Wales would not allow the Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, to return to the royal family fold.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Charles Rae said that William blames Meghan over his feud with his brother.

"You've also then got on the other side, Prince William, King in waiting,” the expert said, claiming that William is against Harry reuniting with the Royals.

"Of all the people in all this, he is the one who feels, in my view, most hurt by what has happened between him and his brother, and there's only one person that he is blaming, and that is Meghan,” he added.

This comes as representatives to Harry and Charles met in London for a peace summit.

Rae continued, "You've got to also remember that it's only about a week or so ago that we heard from one of the late Queen's cousins, who had let it be known that the Queen was deeply, deeply upset by Harry and Meghan, and particularly Harry, who was rude to her, it is alleged for about ten minutes.

"And also, let us not forget that in all this happening, her dearly beloved husband was at the time dying. These are things you're going to have to really be hard nosed to forget about, particularly the Oprah Winfrey interview as well. You can't pull these back and say it was a joke, boss, we didn't really mean at all."

Before concluding, the expert said, "There's a long, long way to go before we get down to some substantive chats about healing.

"And I'm still of the opinion that this can never be healed, and I still believe that Meghan will never return to this country."