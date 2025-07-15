Meghan Markle's new brand comes under the scanner

As Ever is a new lifestyle brand of Meghan Markle, which recently launched a rosé wine line and reportedly sold out quickly.



The Duchess of Sussex partnered with Fairwinds Estate to create her product, which is a popular winery in California among celebrities.

However, what drew the criticism of the wine was its high alcohol content. Writing in the Daily Mail, columnist Jan Moir used the phrase “wreck the hoose juice” for Meghan’s brand.

It’s a Scottish slang term that describes a very strong alcoholic beverage, as it has an alcohol content of 14.5% which is at odds with the usual 12-15.5% alcohol by volume.

"I'm also - has another sip - getting an instant headache from Meghan, although that is nothing new. Might I just add - glug, glug - that it produces a lingering and weird aftertaste," she penned.

"'Like blue cheese,' said one of my fellow testers. Not sure about that, but what I do know is that in Scotland we have a name for such a potent brew: Wreck The Hoose Juice."

"I have a sniff and... oof! Oh my God. Talk about the grapes of wrath. No, I don't get apricots and peaches on the nose or anywhere else. What I get is an overwhelming blast of alcohol," the columnist opined.

"Hardly surprising, as this wine has an ABV (alcohol by volume) strength of 14.5% - meaning it is very high in alcohol. Most European rosés are lighter (12.5% is the average), and while it is not unusual for Napa Valley wines to be so strong, this one is too much for me."

"To be scrupulously honest with you, I think Meghan's mega wine is as rough as a scaffolder's armpit - but that is more about personal taste than expert opinion," she concluded.

Apart from the criticism of wine, there have been other criticisms as well. Kinsey Schofield, a royal expert, called out Meghan for launching her brand on July 1, which happens to be the birthday of the late Princess Diana.