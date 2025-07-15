Queen Camilla releases statement after King Charles, Prince Harry's aides meet

Queen Camilla has made her first public appearance and released a major statement after Prince Harry and King Charles’ aides met for rumored peace talks for first time since royal rift.

According to a report by the New York Post, the insiders have reacted to the secret peace summut, saying “There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years.

“There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.”

The source claimed it is “first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction.”

“Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.”

Amid these claims, Queen Camilla visited Battersea.

As Patron of the charity, the Queen officially unveiled the new location for the RHS and BBC Radio 2 ‘Dog Garden’, designed by Monty Don for Chelsea Flower Show.

The garden was designed as a blueprint for all the things dogs love, and will provide Battersea with a tranquil space for the rescue dogs in their care, allowing them to spend time away from the kennel environment in a serene, natural setting.

The palace also released Camilla’s message which reads, “It was a fantastic afternoon at @Battersea - we are so grateful for all that you do!.

“Whilst Moley was keeping cool at home, she wishes she could have been reunited with some of her old friends!”