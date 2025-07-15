 
Meghan Markle's preparing her move while paternity fearing Prince Harry focuses on reconciliation

Meghan Markle is seemingly making preparations for something big, should Prince Harry’s plans not come to fruition

July 15, 2025

Meghan Markle planning revenge move against Prince William?

Experts have stated ringing alarm bells about what Meghan Markle might have in store for the Firm should her husband’s plea for reconciliation not work out.

Royal expert AN Wilson is the one that made this comment.

In a piece for the Daily Mail Mr Wilson warns, “When Charles vacates the stage, as one day he must, and William is anointed, a middle-aged brother in exile, on non-speakers with the sovereign but with a potential audience of billions, could do incalculable damage.”

He even went as far as to say that another memoir would be ‘far better’ than allowing Prince Harry back “in from the cold. And added that “both sides should be seeking, not only diplomatic and political help, but personal counsel.”

Before concluding though the expert did call some of it ‘understandable’ because “who wouldn't feel inferior, after all, to the heir to throne?” (sic)

Especially since, even as a teen both the brothers “were facing the broken marriage of their parents; their mother's untimely death; unfounded and scurrilous speculation about Harry's paternity; and generally a gnawing inferiority complex on Harry's part”.

