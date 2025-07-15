King Charles, Prince Harry teams wanted their 'secret' meeting to be seen?

Prince Harry, King Charles peace summit sparks speculations

King Charles and Prince Harry’s teams recently had a secret peace meeting sparking speculations of possible reconciliation.

Charles’ communications chief and Harry’s advisors, chief of staff in Montecito met at a London private members’ club to discuss the estranged father and son.

Body language expert Judi James told Mirror that Charles’ communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae took control at a secret peace summit with Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire, Harry’s team.

She stated, “There is a hilarious body language moment during these 'secret' peace talks where the trio affect the look of a small group of Wildebeests startled by a stalking lion.”

As per pictures shared by Mail on Sunday, the expert revealed that “Andreae wears the frown of apparent annoyance as he seems to have spotted the camera, with his right hand gripping the arm of his chair to hint at irritation.”

Judi suggested that it seemed that the trio wanted to seen, saying, “In another picture, presumably before the camera had been 'spotted', there is no sign of a furtive huddle and interestingly no sign of drinks on the table or cigarettes, which is often the urge that prompts celebrities to get 'smoked out' of nightclubs and bars and into the waiting lenses of the paparazzi.”

She also noted, “In this second pose it's Andreae's body language that suggests a sense of relaxed higher status, sitting slumped back in his seat with his legs splayed and one hand on the table, seeming to be speaking while the others listen.”

It is worth mentioning that while it is not clear who initiated the summit, an insider told the outlet that King Charles “has consistently shown he loves both his sons and as he has done in the past is prepared to meet Harry when their diaries allow such an occasion.”

“It's not unusual for aides from different households to meet, especially when there is a new influx of staff starting their roles, but of course this is a significant moment.”

“If there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the Duke of Sussex, then there may be a way forward for him to begin along the road of repairing his relationship with his father,” the insider noted.

However, about Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship, the sources stated that “is a different matter entirely and one which he will find much harder to repair.”