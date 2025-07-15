Prince Harry warned as he reacts to leaking details of secret meeting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly reacted to the reports the royal couple allegedly leaked the details of the peace summit with King Charles aides.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the California-based royal couple have denied leaking details of the rendezvous between Meredith Maines, Liam Maguire and the King’s communications secretary Tobyn Andreae in London.

The source close to the duke has claimed Meghan and Harry are not responsible for passing details of the meeting on to the newspaper.

The insider tells MailOnline that all parties involved were 'frustrated' that the meeting was made public.

Reacting to it, royal expert Phil Dampier says, “Both The King and Prince William always fear that they can’t trust Harry and Meghan not to put any talks they have into the public arena and this will confirm their worst fears.

“To me it looks as though Harry wants to portray himself as the one who is trying to patch things up. If talks fail he can say he tried.”

However, the expert warned, “But I don’t think these tactics will work and the fact this summit was leaked will put any reconciliation process back by months”.