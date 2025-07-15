Firm hopeful of King Charles, Prince Harry reunion amid peace talks

Palace insider shares take on Prince Harry, King Charles peace summit

King Charles and Prince Harry’s representatives recently held a peace summit which the firm thinks is a positive indication.

According to a palace insider, chances are high that there could be a reunion between the monarch and his son, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020.

Speaking with People Magazine, the royal insider said, "It’s a positive step,” adding, "There’s optimism that it can be taken forward."

"It was a good first step. It is always better to be talking,” they added.

Harry’s top aides and the representatives to monarch had a meeting, which was held on a club terrace in London.

While it was meant to be secret and an informal step towards mending bond between Harry and Charles, the pictures of the meeting were leaked.

At the peace summit, Harry was represented by his chief communications officer and head of his household in Montecito, California, Meredith Maines, as well as Liam Maguire, head of the Sussexes' PR team in the UK.

On the other hand, King Charles sent his communications secretary Tobyn Andreae to speak on his behalf.

According to a source, there was no "formal agenda" to the meeting, but there were "things both sides wanted to talk about.”