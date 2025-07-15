Prince Harry's attempt to reconcile not what it seems: ‘He's hit a stumbling block'

Prince Harry hits a stumbling block: Report

Prince Harry seems to have hit a wall, and has led experts to come forward with their own take on the shelf life of his reconciliation efforts.

For those unversed, the Prince’s team recently met up near Clarance house, with the King’s communications representatives, for their first-ever meeting in 18 months. While there was not set agenda for the sit-down, many call it the ‘first step’.

However, royal commentator Daniela Elser does not hold the same view.

She penned a piece recently for News.com.au and in it said, “Before anyone cues up ‘We Are Family’ on the Clarence House tape deck, events playing out on the other side of London could prove to be a major stumbling block.”

Because the fact of the matter is that “whether William and Kate’s reps were either not invited or they declined for them to go (their diligent foot soldiers probably too busy for afternoon drinky poos, as the Queen Mother called them, when there are reefs to save and conscious farming manuals to read), the bottom line is the same. Any real and lasting peace would have to involve Team Wales.”

However, when it comes to Prince Harry, Ms Elser feels that when it comes to “loose-lipped malcontent Harry, his father and brother have staunchly different feelings.”

On one side King Charles is said to be ‘devastated’ whereas Prince William is known for “absolutely f******” hating his brother, according to a Daily Beast report.

For those unversed with the reasons it likely stems from the accusations made by Prince Harry in his Spare memoir. It claims Kate and William were the one to push him towards his Nazi uniform for a party, or ‘grimacing’ when Meghan asked to borrow some lipgloss.

And now, after 18 months having passed the expert noted, “such is the froideur, if not ice age”, because the Wales’ allegedly didn’t even ;bother’ to inform Harry and Meghan about her cancer diagnosis.

“Which is to say that the King and the Sussexes’ staffers can stand each other any number of rounds of drinks but how real and lasting can any healing of breaches and mending of fences be if William, both as Charles’ son and the heir to the throne, is not on board?” Ms Elser added in her concluding words too.