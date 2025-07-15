 
Kate Middleton branded Prince William's 'key' for a long reign & family continuity

July 15, 2025

Kate Middleton has just gotten herself lauded and appreciated by royal author Robert Jobson, for the way she shifts energy within Buckingham Palace.

He shared everything in an interview with Hello! and began by saying, “The Princess's importance to Brand Britain is huge and her presence at these events gives them a vibrancy and an energy.”

A big example of that ‘aura’ came during the French state visit with Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte. In the eyes of Mr Jobson, even “The interaction between her and Macron sort of says it all, doesn't it? There's a story there, there's an interest. Her presence is really important and it will be the same when President Trump visits in September,” he further gushed as well.

The expert also referenced her recent statement about cancer, the stoicism one has to keep up, as well as the expectation to return to normal life, as soon as possible.

Not to mention, “she knows every word will be listened to and she knows what can be heard and what can’t be heard. And she's careful and confident in what she says. I think people need to accept that they may not see her as often as they used to – for now.”

Another point to all this is Kate’s popularity which Mr Jobson claims will see her becoming “one of the most talked about and most photographed women in the world. And at some point in the future she and William will be public property.”

Even right now “there's a hunger, a demand, that's probably too much.” According to the expert, this is something Prince William saw “first-hand” with his mother, too.

While concluding the expert also added some praise for the way the future queen discussed her cancer diagnoses and called it “a very powerful moment” because “it showed everybody she needed space.”

Even now “it changes the whole vibe of the occasion” because “she really is key in terms of the continuity of the family,” he concluded by saying. 

