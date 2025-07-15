King Charles true feelings over 'peace summit' with Prince Harry exposed

The royal insiders have exposed King Charles true feelings over 'Peace Summit' with Prince Harry.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the monarch has taken a "significant" step to mend his tattered relationship with Harry and the secret "peace summit" was held with aides representing him and the duke.

The source claimed King Charles is "open to ending" the years-long feud with Harry and Meghan if the duke agrees to stop publicly attacking the royal family.

The royal source claims: "The King has consistently shown he loves both his sons and, as he has done in the past, is prepared to meet Harry when their diaries allow such an occasion.

"It's not unusual for aides from different households to meet, especially when there is a new influx of staff starting their roles, but of course, this is a significant moment.”

"Senior members of the family have in the past said to Harry that he must both stop his attacks on the family, as well as give endless rounds of broadcast interviews as his only way of communication,” the source went on saying.

The source concluded "If there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the Duke of Sussex, then there may be a way forward for him to begin along the road of repairing his relationship with his father."