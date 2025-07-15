Prince Harry warned about who really holds the control to his children's royal titles

 
July 15, 2025

Prince Harry handed a big warning about cementing his future with the Firm

An expert has just sat down to discuss the one part of Prince Harry’s royal reconciliation that should not be overlooked.

The expert in question is royal biographer Hugo Vickers, and he sat with The Sun to deliver this take.

In the experts eyes, “we know that the King has stated. I mean even Prince Harry mentions that in his memoirs, that he didn't want his last years to be made miserable between with rows with his son between his sons.”

But when it comes to his brother, it's “much more difficult” the expert warns.

Reason being the Spare ‘barbs’ were not just directed at him, but also at Catherine, for her connection with Meghan.

All that was ‘very insulting’ Mr Vickers even admitted, and risks making the heir more unforgiving.

It was in his concluding words that he shared the warning and said, “I think at the moment, if I was advising Prince Harry, I would say, get onto good terms with your father as soon as possible, and then that's step one and step two, try to get on good terms with your brother.”

