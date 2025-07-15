Prince Andrew remains 'embarrassment' to royal family

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew remains an ‘embarrassment’ to the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says "No one has forgotten his infamous ‘Newsnight’ interview or the photograph with Epstein… He continues to be seen as an entitled imbecile."

The royal expert continued Prince Andrew can only be seen with the royal family inside a church without attracting “fiercely negative comment”

Fitzwilliams added, "[But] unless he accepts that he has been found guilty in the court of public opinion and… [shows] some repentance or, at the very least, something positive which helps others, at his best, his future is well behind him."

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich pointed out that it is likely the Duke of York will continue to keep his head down to avoid further humiliation and scrutiny.

She explained to the Fox News Digital, "While Andrew might be feeling a sense of relief and cautious optimism, being now technically able to travel, both his personal and public prospects remain constrained by the enduring negative fallout, as well as his frightfully tarnished reputation from the Epstein scandal."

Hilary Fordwich went on saying, “The media will [still] be relentless and most certainly not positive. They will also be more likely to be hostile, as well as embarrassing to the royal family, if he does travel to the U.S. He is not likely to ever regain public favor either nor return to any prominence."