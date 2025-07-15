Prince Harry flies out of US after peace summit with King Charles

Prince Harry has left the US after his and King Charles aides held peace talks in London.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has reportedly taken a solo trip to Angola in central Africa to follow in his late mother Princess Diana’s footsteps.

According to The Mail Online, Prince Harry plans to walk across a field of landmines to highlight the work of The Halo Trust – just like Princess Diana did 28 years ago for the same charity.

However, Meghan remained in Montecito, California with Archie and Lilibet, after Harry is said to have decided it was too dangerous for his wife to join him.

The insider tell the publication, "The Duke won't let his wife go to England over security concerns, so there was no chance he'd allow her to go to Angola to walk across landmines."

Prince Harry’s trip comes amid an alleged peace summit between his and King Charles aides in London.

As per the Hello, "There's been no channel of communication open for a long time but there is now, so this could be the start of better times ahead."

The insider claims, "There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years. There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."