Prince William, Kate Middleton's friend reveals truth behind peace talk absence

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reasons for avoiding Prince Harry peace talks comes out

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s real reasons for not being present during the peace talks with Prince Harry have just been laid bare by a well-placed pal.

A close pal of the Prince and Princess of Wales explained the reason their representatives weren’t at the peace talks between King Charles and Prince Harry.

This pal in question, who wishes to remain anonymous spoke to the Daily Mail.

“It's no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative at the Royal Over-Seas League,” they began by saying.

“They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution,” at the moment. Plus “the fact that it ended up in the newspapers tells you all you need to know,” they also added.

A big reason for that is the Sussexes’ past with anti-royal rhetoric, namely their accusations against Kate Middleton, or the doggy bowl incident.

As of right now, the meeting at Royal Over-Seas League is just the “first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father”.

However “at least it is a step in the right direction.” Before concluding the source signed off by saying. “Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.”