 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton's friend reveals truth behind peace talk absence

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reasons for skipping Prince Harry peace talks come to light

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 15, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reasons for avoiding Prince Harry peace talks comes out
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reasons for avoiding Prince Harry peace talks comes out 

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s real reasons for not being present during the peace talks with Prince Harry have just been laid bare by a well-placed pal.

A close pal of the Prince and Princess of Wales explained the reason their representatives weren’t at the peace talks between King Charles and Prince Harry.

This pal in question, who wishes to remain anonymous spoke to the Daily Mail.

“It's no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative at the Royal Over-Seas League,” they began by saying.

“They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution,” at the moment. Plus “the fact that it ended up in the newspapers tells you all you need to know,” they also added.

A big reason for that is the Sussexes’ past with anti-royal rhetoric, namely their accusations against Kate Middleton, or the doggy bowl incident.

As of right now, the meeting at Royal Over-Seas League is just the “first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father”.

However “at least it is a step in the right direction.” Before concluding the source signed off by saying. “Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.”

Meghan Markle's new brand comes under the scanner video
Meghan Markle's new brand comes under the scanner
Prince Harry warned as he reacts to leaking details of secret meeting
Prince Harry warned as he reacts to leaking details of secret meeting
Meghan Markle's preparing her move while paternity fearing Prince Harry focuses on reconciliation
Meghan Markle's preparing her move while paternity fearing Prince Harry focuses on reconciliation
King Charles true feelings over 'peace summit' with Prince Harry exposed
King Charles true feelings over 'peace summit' with Prince Harry exposed
Prince Harry warned about who really holds the control to his children's royal titles
Prince Harry warned about who really holds the control to his children's royal titles
Queen Camilla releases statement after King Charles, Prince Harry's aides meet video
Queen Camilla releases statement after King Charles, Prince Harry's aides meet
Firm hopeful of King Charles, Prince Harry reunion amid peace talks
Firm hopeful of King Charles, Prince Harry reunion amid peace talks
Kate Middleton branded Prince William's 'key' for a long reign & family continuity
Kate Middleton branded Prince William's 'key' for a long reign & family continuity