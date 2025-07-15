 
Geo News

Rihanna makes sweet admission about late father amid A$AP Rocky pregnancy

Rihanna paid tribute to her late father Ronald Fenty while attending 'The Smurfs' premiere

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 15, 2025

Rihanna reveals she got 'daredevil' side from her father

Rihanna recently shared how her late father prepared her to raise two sons.

Whie speaking at The Smurfs premier in Los Angeles, the songbird told Entertainment Weekly that her dad, Ronald Fenty, gave her the personality, which has enabled her to take care of her kids.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rihanna shares sons, RZA and Riot, with A$AP Rocky and is expected to welcome another kid soon. Reportedly, the child will also get “R” as the first letter of their name following in the family tradition.

She addressed that she has been raising her children to be "outside and in nature", in tribute to her late father.

She even wondered, "I've always dreamed of what type of grandfather he would be to them, because of the favorite parts of my dad.”

For those unversed, it has been reported that Rihanna's father died of cancer and other serious illnesses on 30th May 2025.

"It prepared me for having two boys, really,” Rihanna said and explained, "The adventurous side of me, the outside side of me, the daredevil - it’s how I want to raise them.”

"I want them to be outside and in nature. No tablet babies," she noted in conclusion rejecting the dilemma of mindless digital consumption nowadays. 

Deborra-Lee Furness 'ready to date again' after Hugh Jackman split video
Deborra-Lee Furness 'ready to date again' after Hugh Jackman split
Bruno Mars pokes fun at past rumours after 'BLACKPINK' Show cameo
Bruno Mars pokes fun at past rumours after 'BLACKPINK' Show cameo
Stevie Wonder addresses longstanding rumors about his blindness
Stevie Wonder addresses longstanding rumors about his blindness
Suki Waterhouse breaks silence on her mysterious social media absence
Suki Waterhouse breaks silence on her mysterious social media absence
Beyoncé faces setback as her unreleased music is stolen
Beyoncé faces setback as her unreleased music is stolen
Justin Timberlake loses cool at crew over onstage glitches
Justin Timberlake loses cool at crew over onstage glitches
Paige DeSorbo finds new boyfriend after breakup with Craig Conover
Paige DeSorbo finds new boyfriend after breakup with Craig Conover
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on viral North West decade-old rumor
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on viral North West decade-old rumor