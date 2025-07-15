Rihanna makes sweet admission about late father amid A$AP Rocky pregnancy

Rihanna reveals she got 'daredevil' side from her father

Rihanna recently shared how her late father prepared her to raise two sons.

Whie speaking at The Smurfs premier in Los Angeles, the songbird told Entertainment Weekly that her dad, Ronald Fenty, gave her the personality, which has enabled her to take care of her kids.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rihanna shares sons, RZA and Riot, with A$AP Rocky and is expected to welcome another kid soon. Reportedly, the child will also get “R” as the first letter of their name following in the family tradition.

She addressed that she has been raising her children to be "outside and in nature", in tribute to her late father.

She even wondered, "I've always dreamed of what type of grandfather he would be to them, because of the favorite parts of my dad.”

For those unversed, it has been reported that Rihanna's father died of cancer and other serious illnesses on 30th May 2025.

"It prepared me for having two boys, really,” Rihanna said and explained, "The adventurous side of me, the outside side of me, the daredevil - it’s how I want to raise them.”

"I want them to be outside and in nature. No tablet babies," she noted in conclusion rejecting the dilemma of mindless digital consumption nowadays.