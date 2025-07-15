'Spice Girls' alum Geri Halliwell's perfect life shattered after Christian Horner's sacking

Geri Halliwell 'humiliated' after Christian Horner's explosive exit from Red Bull

Geri Halliwell, former member of Spice Girls, is said to be "humiliated" after her husband Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull.

F1 boss Christian was sacked by Red Bull after more than 20 years with the team.

Although the official reason for his dismissal is not revealed, insiders shared that Geri, who supported her husband throughout his recent sexting scandal, is struggling to maintain her public image.

The source told Closer Magazine, "This is devastating for Geri. She’s got a whole new image that is worlds away from the Spice Girls."

"With her new lifestyle, she positioned herself as a “lady of the manor” and this is really going to hit her credibility. She wants her and Christian to be the couple that everyone aspires to be. She’s humiliated, upset, and not happy," they added.

"This new image of her perfect life has now been ruined – she really didn’t want it to end like this."

It is worth mentioning that Christian's exit comes just 10 days after the tragic death of his ex-wife Beverley Allen, who passed away following a battle with eye cancer. The former couple share a daughter, Olivia, born in 2013.

An insider stated, "Things in the Horner household are tough at the moment, it’s one thing after another. Christian’s grieving – he’s very sad and emotional over the loss of his ex, they were still close and she’d fought so hard against the cancer."

Moreover, Christian was also involved in a sexting scandal involving a female Red Bull employee. Despite being cleared after a three-week investigation last year, leaked messages sparked public backlash and created internal tensions.

However, the Spice Girls alum supported her husband Christian Horner throughout the scandal.

"Geri is terrified by the thought there may be more humiliating allegations coming down the line. At the minute she’s still standing by her man but she’s in a quandary about what to do next," the insider noted.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner tied the knot in 2015.