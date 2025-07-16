Meghan Markle to tighten Harry rope before peace talks ?

Meghan Markle is set to ultimately decide the future of Prince Harry and the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is residing in California with children Archie and Lilibet, will make a decision whether Harry’s peace talks with King Charles would go any further.

Former Sun Royal Correspondent Charles Rae told GB News the Duchess of Sussex is "the fly in the ointment" and could be the only road bump in a peaceful future of the Royal Family.

This comes as The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty are focusing on ending their five year long dues ever since Harry left the UK in 2020.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson writes for Express: “Father and son have had a fraught relationship since Harry and Meghan decided to quit as senior royals in favour of a new life in America. In the five years since Megxit, the couple have levelled numerous public attacks at the Firm, souring relations with not just the King, but the wider Royal Family.”

She adds: “No battle lines were drawn, simply an informal conversation between two sides who clearly want the same thing: a way forward and an end to the bitter feud that has engulfed the House of Windsor.”