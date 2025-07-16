Queen Camilla travels hundreds of kilometers as part of royal duties

Queen Camilla on Wednesday travelled hundreds of kilometers to join staff, volunteers and families in celebrating the 30th anniversary of a charity organization.

Sharing pictures of the queen, a brief statement issued on the royal family's Instagram account said, "In Barnstaple, The Queen has joined staff, volunteers and families in celebrating the 30th anniversary of Children’s Hospice South West at Little Bridge House."

It said, "CHSW Little Bridge House was the first of three hospices founded by Eddie and Jill Farwell to provide a peaceful and relaxing environment for babies, children and young people living with life-limiting conditions and their families across the South West of England."

The hospice provides a brilliant range of facilities including, play room for carefree creativity, a multi-sensory room with lights, sounds and textures to soothe and calm, a soft play area for safe, trouble-free fun, and a hydrotherapy pool for relieving stiff joints and muscle spasm.

The royal family also shared multiple pictures of the queen meeting children and staff at the medical facility.

Queen Camilla was not accompanied by King Charles in her latest engagement in Barnstaple, some 300 kilometers from London.



