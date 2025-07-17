Queen Camilla's 78th birthday royal portrait unvealed

Queen Camilla gets new portrait on 78th birthday

Queen Camilla has been honoured with a new portrait on turning 78.

The Buckingham Palace released the portrait on Wednesday, the eve of her 78th birthday.

The image was captured in an intimate setting at Ray Mill House, her private residence in Wiltshire that she purchased in 1996 following her divorce from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

The picturesque home—built on 12 acres of orchards and gardens—remains her personal retreat even after her move to Clarence House with Charles, then Prince of Wales, in 2003.

The home, which also has amenities such as a swimming pool and stables, is only a 15-minute drive from Highgrove House, King Charles’ private country estate.

On the eve of her birthday, Queen Camilla had a full schedule of engagements in Devon. She paid a visit to the Children’s Hospice South West—a cause she supports as patron—and received the distinguished title of Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom from the Royal Navy.