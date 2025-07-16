Meghan Markle accused of deepening Prince Harry's Royal rift

Meghan Markle made it worse for Prince Harry when he needed help

Meghan Markle has been accused of deepening her husband Prince Harry’s pain despite helping him heal his wounds.

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex attached the Royal family publically because he was hurting inside and needed love.

Writing for The Mirror, royal expert Sarah Vine suggested that the only way Harry could begin to heal is if King Charles welcomes him back.

She further blamed Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, for not helping Harry and making it worse for the Duke.

"Instead of helping him heal his emotional wounds, she seems to have re-opened them - or even rubbed salt in them, some might say,” Vine penned.

"Instead of encouraging him to shape his own identity within the Royal Family, she has helped him turn his back on it,” the expert continued.

“Which might have been fine if together they had embarked on something truly life-affirming. But they didn't.

"They've walked away, but they keep looking over their shoulders. They are obsessed with the very thing they supposedly hate, and that's never a good frame of mind to be in."