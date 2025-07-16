King Charles sends strong message to Prince William with major move

King Charles has apparently sent a strong message to his elder son Prince William with his latest major move, a royal expert has claimed.

The monarch has seemingly decided to end his rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet and in this regard his aides held a crucial meeting with the duke’s representatives in London recently.

Prince William and his representatives were not invited, the royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital, "The important issue is that Prince William and his representatives were not invited.

"I feel that this was a warning shot across William’s bows that Charles is king – not him. … It may also be a stark warning that Charles will decide what happens during his reign, not William."

The expert continued, "It is a sign from King Charles that he wants peace with Harry and Meghan and to meet his grandchildren."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also claimed the future king likely knew of the King and Harry’s aides meeting but chose not to get his aides involved.

Helena Chard believes, "King Charles will always love his son, and, in light of the king's ongoing cancer treatment, it could help tidy up the messy fractured relationship.”

However, Helena continued, “Without Prince William’s inclusion in the rapprochement, I can’t see a positive outcome. It could also cause a wedge between Charles and William despite the king most certainly consulting with William."