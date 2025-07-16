Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are risking their Archie and Lilibet's home

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are causing alarm bells to ring

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently facing a massive crisis threatening to derail their entire future

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood dream has become nothing more than a money pit.

Its just been claimed that the Sussexes’ US abode has become nothing more than a money pit for them, that too amid rumored financial struggles.

The whole thing has been revealed by an insider that is close to the Duke and Duchess.

In an interview with New Idea magazine, the source made the comment and said, “Montecito has turned into a money pit.”

The most alarming thing now is the fact that “the approximate $16.5 million Harry got from the Queen Mother’s trust on his 40th birthday last September has been swallowed up by their enormous overheads and expenses.”

A large chunk of it was allocated to Meghan, and her luxury lifestyle brand,

But “as it turns out, may not have been a wise investment,” either. Reason being “they’re not making money out of this at all.”

“Meghan lives a billionaire lifestyle on a barely-millionaire’s budget and with As Ever ending its first launch owing products to buyers, technically she’s in the red. It’s a disaster,” they admitted too.

However, Meghan’s endeavors aren’t the only thing stretching the couple’s coffers. The duo is neck and neck, as the insider revealed a bit later in the conversation.

While Prince Harry legal bills are “eye-watering”. Another issue is also that so too is their spending. “They still have a sizeable mortgage on their Montecito mansion, which requires monthly payments, and they spend millions annually on private security.”

“Their $150 million Netflix deal requires another series and a rom-com movie. The sums aren’t adding up and it’s putting a lot of pressure on their already fragile marriage.”