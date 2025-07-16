King Charles wants 'peace' with Prince Harry, Meghan for Lilibet, Archie?

King Charles reportedly wants ‘peace’ with his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle to meet his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

This has been claimed by royal expert Ian Pelham Turner while speaking to the Fox News Digital following a crucial meeting of King Charles and Prince Harry’s aides for peace in London.

The insider told the Mail Sunday that the meeting was only the "first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction.

"Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk."

Reacting to the peace summit claims, Ian Turner says "It is a sign from King Charles that he wants peace with Harry and Meghan and to meet his grandchildren."

Another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also made similar claims regarding King Charles wishes to meet Archie and Lilibet.

Fitzwilliams believes, "The king is still battling cancer and is in his late 70s. He wants a relationship with his grandchildren, whom he has hardly met. He is also temperamentally more accommodating than William.

“But [William] cannot trust the Sussexes. They must know it. The prospect of seeing the Sussexes at royal events would enrage the monarchy’s loyal supporters. … Of course, reconciliation is desirable [for the king]. It would, however, come at a price."