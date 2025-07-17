 
King Charles' love for Kate Middleton reaches new heights: ‘Sends him care packages'

July 17, 2025

King Charles and Kate Middleton mark a monumental milestone in their bond
King Charles’ love for his daughter-in-law and future Queen Kate Middleton has been revealed once more.

The news this time around has come from a well placed source, that just sat down with Heat World.

According to their findings, “The King has always respected Kate,” right from the beginning of her marriage to Prince William.

Not to mention “he sees her as the glue that holds the family together,” the insider also admitted.

A big reason for that is because he thinks she's “level-headed” as well as “intelligent.”

Even her “compassionate approach to life is hugely inspirational,” to the monarch the source admitted.

For those unversed the “Admiration is mutual” too. “Kate looks up to Charles and is proud to be one of his most trusted confidants.”

Near the end the source also explained that cancer was also a big part in bringing them closer together. “They are a big source of strength to each other,” the source revealed as well. “Kate sends him care packages, which means so much to Charles.”

