Prince Harry refuses to let Meghan Markle join Angola trip: Here's why

Why Prince Harry stopped Meghan Markle from joining him in Angola

Prince Harry reportedly refused to let his wife Meghan Markle join him to his surprise trip to Angola.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in the capital, Luanda, to support landmine removal in the country.

As per reports, the Duke did not waste any time and got straight to work with a busy schedule of events.

Fans of the Sussexes were confused why Meghan and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, had not join her husband to such an important trip.

Speaking with Daily Mail, an insider revealed that Harry did not allow Meghan to accompany him to Angola.

"The Duke won’t let his wife go to England over security concerns, so there was no chance he’d allow her to go to Angola to walk across landmines,” they shared.

This comes after Harry spoke of his security fears of bringing Meghan and his kids to UK while speaking with BBC.

Expressing gratitude to Harry over his trip, CEO of The Halo Trust, James Cowan, said, "It was an honour to have an audience with His Excellency President Lourenço today alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to discuss HALO’s continued demining efforts in Angola.

“We thanked him for his extraordinary dedication to and investment in the vision of a mine-free country, and he expressed his intention to continue to support our work with a further significant contract for the next three years.

“Our partnership is strengthened and renewed, and we are grateful to President Laurenço for his leadership on this critical issue.”